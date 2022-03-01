Buccaneers GM says they'll 'leave the light on' for a Tom Brady return

Jason Licht said he'd never want to completely close the door on the G.O.A.T's return.

TAMPA, Fla — Before you jump to any conclusions, no, Tom Brady has not come out of retirement.

During the NFL Combine Tuesday, the Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht spoke to the media about everything from re-signing players, salary caps and even...the possibility of Tom Brady returning.

"I, personally, never want to completely close that door," Licht said.

While the Bucs GM said he doesn't have any information on if Brady is looking to come out of retirement only one month after making his announcement, he said the two are friends and talk often — just not about that.

"But he's Tom Brady," Licht reinforced. "If Tom Brady wants to come back, we'd welcome him back."

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians reiterated that same message Tuesday.

"Oh, that door is never closed," Arians said. "Whenever Tom wants back, he's back."

Brady brought his winning mentality to the Bucs organization, leading the team to a Super Bowl LV championship. Licht said, "it's hard to say we'll ever come across another Tom Brady."

Let's say Brady did return. Would the Bucs even be able to afford him?

"It just depends," Licht said. "We have a little time here right before free agency hits. It depends on what we do in free agency."

Arians also added that, whatever money is needed to have Brady on the team, "we'll have plenty of money for him." Because as far as Arians is concerned, he's not letting Brady play for another team.

"Nope, it's bad business," Arians said.