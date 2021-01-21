Here's how to score some free Buccaneers gear Friday

The Tampa Bay team wants to make sure its fans are decked out in "Bucs pride."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship and the team wants to make sure you are decked out in "Bucs pride" ahead of kickoff.

"Your Buccaneers are headed to the NFC Championship Game and we need your support more than ever! Decorate your car with Bucs pride, then join us at our NFC Championship Game Drive-Through event as we Raise the flags as one," the team wrote in a press release.

Bucs fans that stop by will get the following (while supplies last):

• Gameday t-shirt presented by Publix

• Bucs car magnet

• Bucs flag

• Bucs car stencil

The drive-thru event will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Publix Lot 14 of Raymond James Stadium. If you attend you are asked to enter from Himes Avenue.

Both those in attendance and staff are required to wear masks during the event.