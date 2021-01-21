x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Buccaneers

Here's how to score some free Buccaneers gear Friday

The Tampa Bay team wants to make sure its fans are decked out in "Bucs pride."
Credit: AP
In this Dec. 13, 2009, file photo, football fans cheer in the north end zone of Raymond James Stadium during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets in Tampa, Fla. Opened in 1998, the stadium's Buccaneer Cove has 103-foot long replica of pirate ship. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched their ticket to the NFC Championship and the team wants to make sure you are decked out in "Bucs pride" ahead of kickoff.

"Your Buccaneers are headed to the NFC Championship Game and we need your support more than ever! Decorate your car with Bucs pride, then join us at our NFC Championship Game Drive-Through event as we Raise the flags as one," the team wrote in a press release.

Bucs fans that stop by will get the following (while supplies last): 

• Gameday t-shirt presented by Publix
• Bucs car magnet
• Bucs flag
• Bucs car stencil

The drive-thru event will take place from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Publix Lot 14 of Raymond James Stadium. If you attend you are asked to enter from Himes Avenue.

Both those in attendance and staff are required to wear masks during the event.  

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter