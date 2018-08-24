TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Detroit Lions on Friday night at Raymond James Stadium for the two teams’ third game of the preseason.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game airs on WTSP.

Friday night’s game marks the first time the Buccaneers play at home in 2018.

As is customary in the third preseason game, the starters will get a significant amount of reps.

The Buccaneers enter the game with a 2-0 preseason record. Meanwhile, the Lions are looking for their first preseason win.

Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith will not play Friday night due to a sprained knee. He’s expected to miss up to four weeks.

Tampa Bay’s top two draft picks haven’t done much in the preseason either:

• Defensive tackle Vita Vea suffered a calf injury on the first day of camp and has not practiced since. Vea is expected to make it back before the regular season opener on Sept. 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

• Running back Ronald Jones II has gained 11 yards on 12 carries in two games. However, Pro Football Focus reported defenders have hit Jones at or behind the line of scrimmage on nine of his 12 carries.

Before the start of the regular season, the Bucs will need to trim their roster from 90 to 53 players.

