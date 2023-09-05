Buccaneers bring in QB John Wolford

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles brought Wolford into the NFL as an undrafted free agent when he was coaching the New York Jets in 2018.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers are making even more moves in the offseason.

Tampa Bay has found their third quarterback in former Los Angeles player and free agent John Wolford.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles brought Wolford into the NFL as an undrafted free agent when he was coaching the New York Jets in 2018.

The Jacksonville native has earned four career starts and recently backed up the other new Tampa Bay Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield during their time with the Rams.

So far in his professional career, Wolford has appeared in seven games while logging 61-of-104 completion passes for 626 yards and one touchdown.

Wolford and Mayfield join Kyle Trask in the team's quarterback room, with the latter two expected to battle out for the starting spot come September.