Reports: Bucs RB Kenjon Barner suspended 4 games for performance-enhancing drug use

The NFL player is currently on the team's practice squad but had played in the last two games, CBS Sports reports.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenjon Barner has been slapped with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on using performance-enhancing drugs, reports say.

CBS Sports says that while Barner is currently listed on the team's practice squad, he has played in the last two games for Tom Brady and the Bucs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported the news of Barner's suspension, as did NFL Network reporter James Palmer.

Buccaneers’ RB Kenjon Barner suspended four games for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2020

The #bucs Kenjon Barner has been suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 6, 2020

What other people are reading right now: