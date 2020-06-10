x
Reports: Bucs RB Kenjon Barner suspended 4 games for performance-enhancing drug use

The NFL player is currently on the team's practice squad but had played in the last two games, CBS Sports reports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenjon Barner (44) jogs on the field after warming up against the Denver Broncos before NFL football game, Sunday, Sept.. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenjon Barner has been slapped with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on using performance-enhancing drugs, reports say. 

CBS Sports says that while Barner is currently listed on the team's practice squad, he has played in the last two games for Tom Brady and the Bucs. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported the news of Barner's suspension, as did NFL Network reporter James Palmer.

