Reports: Bucs RB Kenjon Barner suspended 4 games for performance-enhancing drug use

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenjon Barner has been slapped with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on using performance-enhancing drugs, reports say.
CBS Sports says that while Barner is currently listed on the team's practice squad, he has played in the last two games for Tom Brady and the Bucs.
ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported the news of Barner's suspension, as did NFL Network reporter James Palmer.
