TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost linebacker Kwon Alexander, who will be out the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Head Coach Dirk Koetter during a press conference Monday called Alexander the heart and soul of the team's defense.

Alexander left the game against the Cleveland Browns just before halftime with an injury to his right knee. ESPN reports he fell without contact with 18 seconds left in the first half and was able to leave the field under his own power.

Linebacker Jack Cichy was filling in on defense before he, too, was sidelined in the third quarter. Koetter announced Cichy also will be out the remainder of the season.

More: Tampa Bay Buccaneers pull out thrilling 26-23 overtime win over Cleveland

Dirk Koetter: Kwon Alexander is the heart and soul of our defense. Our locker at halftime was extremely emotional #Bucs pic.twitter.com/SNbflqJ8F9 — Justin Granit (@JustinGranit) October 22, 2018

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP