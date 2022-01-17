Who's next? Buccaneers await winner of Los Angeles-Arizona Wild Card game

Tampa Bay is watching to see who will be their opponent in the NFC Divisional Round.

TAMPA, Fla. — Who will be the next team standing in the way of Tom Brady's mission to win back-to-back Super Bowls with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? That's the question a lot of Bucs fans will be asking Monday night.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals face off in the final game of the NFL's Wild Card round. The winner has a date with the G.O.A.T. next weekend in the NFC Divisional Round.

Both teams come into Monday's game with opposing things to prove. The Rams will walk into SoFi Stadium needing to show the world they are still Super Bowl contenders three years after a deflating loss to a then Brady-led Patriots team in Super Bowl LIII.

The Cardinals, on the other hand, are trying to stake their claim as football's new team on the rise. Led by third-year quarterback Kyler Murray, Arizona started the season with a blistering 8-2 record before winning just three of their last seven games.

The Bucs don't have any history with Arizona this season, but the team did suffer a disappointing 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 of the season.

Tampa Bay, which entered the playoffs as the second seed of the NFC, made quick work of the Eagles during their Wild Card Round game this past Sunday. In a 31-15 thumping, Brady threw two touchdown passes while the defense secured two interceptions.