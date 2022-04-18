Buccaneers promote Maral Javadifar to director of rehabilitation and performance

Javadifar has spent the last three seasons as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

TAMPA, Fla. — Having spent the last three seasons as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Maral Javadifar is taking on a new role as the team's director of rehabilitation and performance.

The newly-created position will have Javadifar working with the team's departments that specialize in developing and implementing training methods and rehabilitation regimens for players, the team announced Monday.

During the 2020 season, Javadifar joined Bucs assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust as the first woman on a Super Bowl-winning coaching staff. The Bucs have been applauded in the past for showcasing diversity in the organization.

"We value diversity and the inclusive culture that continues to thrive throughout our organization," Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz said. "Maral's promotion is an example of what can be accomplished when opportunities are available to all. She is immensely talented and will play a crucial role in the treatment of our players and their on-field success."

Tom Brady took the time to congratulate Javadifar on her new role with the team, sending her a quick congrats on Twitter.

Congrats coach!! — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

In the coming season, Javadifar will be a part of the organization's efforts in following an "athlete-centered training model, featuring an integrated approach to training, medical and rehabilitative care, and preventative maintenance."

She says she is excited for the new opportunity.