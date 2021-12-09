Bucs safety Mike Edwards named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

It's the first time in Edwards' career that he's earned the distinction, the Bucs said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As defending Super Bowl champs the Buccaneers head into Week 3 with a 2-0 record, one player got a top honor from the NFL.

Bucs safety Mike Edwards received the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. It's the first time in Edwards' career that he's earned the distinction, the Bucs said.

He's in good company. Edwards is the fourth Buccaneers safety to win the award and the first since Pro Football Hall of Famer John Lynch in 1996.

Edwards returned a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions for touchdowns that paved the way for a Bucs victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The feat was only the 10th time in NFL history that a player has made multiple interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single quarter, officials explain.

His performance in the game also broke a few records. The Bucs say he's "first player since 1992 with two interceptions returned for touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a single game" and the "first player in the NFL to record multiple interceptions returned for a touchdown in the same game since 2012."

Edwards joined the Buccaneers in 2019. Since then, the Bucs have ranked third in the NFL with 57 takeaways and lead the league with 258 points from turnovers.