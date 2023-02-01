Bucs' Mike Evans named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Evans recorded 10 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns during the division-clinching victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — After his stellar performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, the team announced Wednesday.

He and teammate Chris Godwin, are the only wide receivers in franchise history to receive this award multiple times.

Against the Panthers, Evans recorded 10 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns during the division-clinching victory.

The 6-foot-5 wide receiver also surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving milestone on Sunday for his ninth consecutive season since entering the league. That made him become the third player in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards in nine back-to-back seasons overall. He is accompanied by Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Tim Brown for that astonishing stat. He also only trails Rice and Hall of Famer Randy Moss for most 1,000 receiving-yard seasons in NFL history.

Other accomplishments Evans has received have been four Pro Bowl selections, three nominations as the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year and winning Super Bowl LV with the Bucs a couple of seasons ago.

Head coach Todd Bowles said seeing team quarterback Tom Brady successfully target Evans on deep passes is something he'll consider making sure happens again heading into Week 18.

"It's been thought about," he said. "They've [Carolina] been having a safety over the top and he's been doubled most of the year, so it really hasn't been there. We caught them in some single coverage and we made them pay."

Kickoff for Tampa Bay's last game of the 2022 NFL Season is scheduled at 1 p.m. Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Atlanta Falcons.