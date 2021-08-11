The Buccaneers and Mosaic Company partner to combat hunger in Tampa

$20 will be donated with every tackle during the Buccaneer's 2021 regular season

TAMPA, Fla. — Five food pantries are opening to tackle hunger in the Tampa Bay region over the next five years.

The Buccaneers and The Mosaic Company announced their partnership Wednesday.

“This partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents our continued commitment to help those in need by removing barriers for individuals to thrive and succeed," says Joc O’Rourke, President and CEO of The Mosaic Company.

O'Rourke believes by improving access to healthy and nutritious food, they are helping to fuel better learning, development and overall wellness.

The first pantry is set to open in October at Broward Elementary School in Seminole Heights.

About 300 families will be served, providing them access to a variety of food – both perishable and non-perishable.

Along with this agreement, both the Bucs and Mosaic will donate $10 each with every tackle during the 2021 regular season.

This money will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.

"This partnership with Mosaic is truly unique because it is specifically focused on making an even greater impact in the area of food insecurity for so many in our region," says Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Five million meals have been donated to Feeding Tampa Bay by the owners of the Buccaneers franchise in 2020.

Since 2010, Mosaic has donated more than $800,000 for hunger relief through its partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay.