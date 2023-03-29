Buccaneers offseason workout program dates announced

The program is divided between three phases allowing meetings, strength and conditioning, drills and organized team practice activity, also known as OTAs.

TAMPA, Fla. — It seems like football season just ended, yet offseason workouts are creeping up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFL announced offseason workout program dates for teams across the league with many, including the Bucs, starting on April 17 — that's just over two weeks away.

During the offseason workout program, players train, learn and undergo physical conditioning for the 2023 season. With the Bucs searching for their next starting quarterback, this time could be crucial for Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield.

The voluntary nine-week offseason program consists of three phases:

Phase One – The first two weeks which include activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two – The next three weeks of the program which includes on-field workouts that may include individual or group instruction and dills. Teams are not allowed to participate in live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills.

Phase Three – The final four weeks of the program which include a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, better known as OTAs. Players are able to participate in 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills, however no live contact is allowed.

During phase three, teams can hold a mandatory minicamp for veteran players and new head coaches are able to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp, according to the NFL.

Additonally, each team is allowed to hold a rookie football development program for a period of seen weeks that can begin as early as May 15.