Bucs clinch first playoff berth since 2007

DETROIT — Your Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the playoffs after beating the Detroit Lions 47-7.
The Saturday match-up in Michigan was the first of two options the Bucs had to secure their first playoff berth in 13 years.
In 2007, the Buccaneers fell to the New York Giants 24-14 in their wild-card game. Ever since the team has been chasing its next playoff berth-- until now.
This year, the Bucs hope to put out a different showing. And today's record-breaking game likely raised the spirits of Bucs fans alike.
Tom Brady set a new record when he threw his 34th touchdown pass as a Buccaneer, beating the team's single-season record previously held by Jameis Winston's 33 in passes in 2019.
Then there is wide receiver Mike Evans who broke his own team record Saturday with his 13th touchdown reception of the season.
And if that was not enough, the team put up the most first-half points in franchise history against the Lions with 34.
