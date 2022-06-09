Buccaneers raise more than $117K for pediatric cancer

More than 50 Bucs staff members had their heads and facial hair shaved or colored by pediatric cancer patience to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay Buccaneers' heads were shaved and some added some pizazz to their hairdo in a fundraising effort to fight against childhood cancer.

Through the "Cut and Color for a Cure" event that benefits National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, the Bucs raised more than $117,000, surpassing their $100,000 goal. Going on year eight, the club has raised more than $600,000 altogether.

Over 50 Buccaneers staff members, led by Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford, had their heads and facial hair shaved or colored by pediatric cancer patients and survivors at AdventHealth Training Center.

"It starts with the Glazer family [and] their support and our entire organization – from the business side to the football side. Jason Licht, coach [Todd] Bowles – this is a unified collective effort to help try to bring awareness. It’s our eighth year doing it and we’ve raised over a half-million dollars, but more importantly, we’ve put a lot of smiles on some faces," Ford said. "We’ve helped some families and some kids forget about the battle that they’re in, and that’s what it’s all about. We’re ready and unified to continue a legacy to bring awareness and fun."

We're proud to have raised more than $117K during our eighth annual Cut and Color for a Cure, benefiting @PediatricCancer 🙏 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 8, 2022

10 Tampa Bay Sports Director Evan Closky attended the Cut and Color for a Cure event. Between orange hair, beards and funky cuts, there were smiles all around.

Bucs Vice President of Sales and a cancer survivor himself, Deno Anagnost, had his head shaved and personally raised more than $60,000 this year. Over the past five years, Anagnost has fundraised more than $165,000.

Notable Buccaneers who supported the Cut and Color for a Cure event include Head Coach Todd Bowles, General Manager Jason Licht, Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek, Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Will Gholston, Luke Goedeke, Logan Hall, Ryan Jensen, Pat O’Connor, Donovan Smith and Tristan Wirfs.

Fans can still support the Buccaneers' Cut for a Cure team by making a donation here.