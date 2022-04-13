Buccaneers re-sign Patrick O'Connor

The defensive lineman is returning to Tampa Bay for a fifth season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Defensive lineman Pat O'Connor is back on the Bucs.

The team on Tuesday announced that O'Connor would be returning for a fifth season in Tampa Bay after he became the equivalent of an unrestricted free agent in March.

The Chicago native has played 40 games with the Buccaneers from 2017 to 2021, putting down eight tackles, four quarterback hits and one and a half sacks. The Buccaneers also tout him as a "core contributor" on special teams, where he has six tackles and one blocked punt, which he recovered.

Bucs fans missed out on seeing #79 on the field for the last three games of the 2021 season due to a knee injury. Still, he led all Buccaneers players with 344 special teams snaps.