Buccaneers release kicker Ryan Succop

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the release of their kicker of the last three seasons, Ryan Succop.

The veteran kicker joined the Bucs in September 2020 and had a perfect postseason that same year and set several franchise records during his three seasons with the organization. When Succop joined the Bucs he beat out second-year kicker Matt Gay taking the starting spot on the Super Bowl LV championship team.

Succop's release comes as the team has released a few other notable players as the Bucs work to be salary-cap compliant for the 2023 season.

During Succop's time with the Bucs, he tallied 384 kicking points by converting on 88 out of 99 field goal attempts and 132 of 141 extra point attempts. With 384 points, Succop ranks eighth in Tampa Bay history and sixth among kickers.

His release comes at a time when the Bucs have opened and closed several doors for players. Just last week, the Bucs announced the release of running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cameron Brate.

Fournette joined the team in 2020 alongside Succop and Tom Brady ahead of the Super Bowl win. Brate had been with the Bucs since 2014 when he was signed as a free agent.

Baker Mayfield received a warm welcome as the team also just announced that they reached an agreement with the veteran quarterback. During a news conference earlier this week, Mayfield spoke about what he hopes to accomplish with the Bucs and his thoughts on filling Brady's shoes.