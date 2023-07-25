Buccaneers re-sign Gholston, making him 2nd-longest tenured player on the team

The 31-year-old provides some much-needed depth for the Bucs after losing several key players to free agency.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back one of its team veterans.

Defensive end William Gholston has re-signed with Tampa Bay and is now the second-longest turned Buccaneers player behind only linebacker Lavonte David, the team officially announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old provides some much-needed depth for the Bucs after losing several key players to free agency.

Gholston has played in 153 regular season games since he was selected by the franchise in the 2013 draft, which ranks ninth in team history.

The 6-foot-6 defensive end has logged 19.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and four blocked kicks in his career. He also appeared in all seven playoff games for Tampa Bay over the last three years including the win in Super Bowl LV.

Gholston was part of the defense that was the first ever to lead the league in rushing yards allowed in two consecutive seasons from 2019-20 under now-head coach Todd Bowles.

Gholston has also been a community pillar off the field for the team.

He was named Tampa Bay's 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and a finalist for the 2022 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award. He also helped lead the Buccaneers Mobile Food Pantry program that provides food to hundreds of families in East Tampa.

Last year, Gholston donated $225,000 to fund research at Moffitt Cancer Center's George Edgecomb Society, which researches to eliminate cancer health disparities among communities of color.

"The defensive lineman also mentors middle school students through the team’s Youth Leadership Program, serves as a spokesperson for the It’s A Penalty campaign to prevent human trafficking, and sponsors a community ticket program to provide a special gameday experience for Bay-area charities," the team said in a statement.

Gholston will wear No. 92 for Tampa Bay and is expected to suit up for training camp.