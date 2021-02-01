LeSean McCoy questionable for Sunday's game; two others elevated from practice squad

Cornerback Herb Miller and defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e have been designated as 'Contagious Disease Practice Squad Elevations.'

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will close out its regular season with a few of their men sidelined.

According to the team, cornerback Herb Miller and defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e have been designated as "Contagious Disease Practice Squad Elevations" after three players were moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday.

The Buccaneers have also signed linebacker Jack Cichy off of the New England Patriots practice squad one day before the team faces-off against Atlanta at home.

LeSean McCoy's status is also questionable for Sunday's game, according to a press release. The team did not release specifics but did say his status was not injury-related.

Cichy's addition marks his return to the team after spending the past three weeks in New England.

Last week the Bucs clinched their first playoffs berth since 2007 and are now playing for seeding. The team is looking at a number five seed should the team come out on top against the Falcons on Sunday.

