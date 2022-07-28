Bucs center Ryan Jensen suffers knee injury during practice

The Pro Bowl center was taken off the field on a cart during Thursday's training camp practice.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiting to get more details on center Ryan Jensen's knee injury.

The Pro Bowl center was taken off the field on a cart during Thursday's training camp. Head coach Todd Bowles said they're not sure of what happened yet.

"All I know right now is he went down with a knee," Bowles said in a press conference. "We'll see when we go inside going forward and go from there."

At this time, Jensen is undergoing tests, general manager Jason Licht said. They'll know more in the following days as the results come in.

"You have to wait for swelling and things like that to go down, so I don’t have an update on that other than that it was a knee injury and we’re hoping for the best, but we’ll have updates on that later," Licht said.

Jensen injured his knee toward the end of Thursday's training camp during a two-minute move-the-ball exercise.

"He and left guard Aaron Stinnie ended up on the ground but Stinnie was able to get up quickly," the Buccaneers said in a report. "Jensen eventually was helped up into the cart by a number of his O-Line teammates."

The Bucs are hopeful the injury isn't long-lasting. His presence would certainly be missed on Tom Brady's offense. While Jensen is out, Bowles said rookie Robert Hainsey and returning center Nick Leverett will compete for the time being.