Tampa Bay Buccaneers resign center Ryan Jensen

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed Ryan Jensen. The center's contract comes just one day after Tom Brady announced he'd be returning to Tampa Bay for a 23rd season.
According to a CBS Sports report, Jensen signed a three-year, $39 million contract Sunday, citing Carmen Vitali of the Draft Network.
"When we originally signed Ryan four years ago, we thought he was one of the best centers in the league and he has only elevated his level of play in his years with us," Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said. "He also brings a toughness and grit that sets the tone for our offensive line, which has become one of the best units in the NFL."
Jensen joined the Bucs organization back in 2018 as a free agent. He hasn't missed a game since his arrival and he played in the Super Bowl LV championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Licht said the team is very excited to have Jensen back to contend for another championship.