Reports: Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett staying in Tampa

The Super Bowl champions just took another step to keep the team together.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing a good job of keeping the Super Bowl-winning team together.

On Monday, several NFL insiders reported linebacker Shaq Barrett would return to play for the Bucs.

NFL reporter Mike Garafolo tweeted the deal saying, "Shaq Barrett's deal with the #Buccaneers has a base value of $68 million over four years. He can get another $4 million based on sack and playoff escalators."

Shaq Barrett's deal with the #Buccaneers has a base value of $68 million over four years. He can get another $4 million based on sack and playoff escalators. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2021

Josina Anderson said Barrett texted her with the news saying, "I am going back to Tampa."

Text from #Bucs LB Shaq Barrett just now: "I am going back to Tampa." #Donedecision. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 15, 2021

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter also tweeted about Barrett's four-year deal.

Buccaneers are giving Shaq Barrett a four-year deal worth up $72 million that includes $36 million fully guaranteed, his agent @DrewJRosenhaus told ESPN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Barrett's news comes as the Bucs re-signed linebacker Lavonte David and used a franchise tag on Chris Godwin. On Friday, quarterback Tom Brady helped free up some cap space with an extension he signed.