x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Buccaneers

Reports: Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett staying in Tampa

The Super Bowl champions just took another step to keep the team together.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) celebrates with linebacker Devin White (45) after Barrett sacked Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing a good job of keeping the Super Bowl-winning team together.

On Monday, several NFL insiders reported linebacker Shaq Barrett would return to play for the Bucs. 

NFL reporter Mike Garafolo tweeted the deal saying, "Shaq Barrett's deal with the #Buccaneers has a base value of $68 million over four years. He can get another $4 million based on sack and playoff escalators."

Josina Anderson said Barrett texted her with the news saying, "I am going back to Tampa."

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter also tweeted about Barrett's four-year deal. 

Barrett's news comes as the Bucs re-signed linebacker Lavonte David and used a franchise tag on Chris Godwin. On Friday, quarterback Tom Brady helped free up some cap space with an extension he signed. 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter