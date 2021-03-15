Reports: Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett staying in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are doing a good job of keeping the Super Bowl-winning team together.
On Monday, several NFL insiders reported linebacker Shaq Barrett would return to play for the Bucs.
NFL reporter Mike Garafolo tweeted the deal saying, "Shaq Barrett's deal with the #Buccaneers has a base value of $68 million over four years. He can get another $4 million based on sack and playoff escalators."
Josina Anderson said Barrett texted her with the news saying, "I am going back to Tampa."
ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter also tweeted about Barrett's four-year deal.
Barrett's news comes as the Bucs re-signed linebacker Lavonte David and used a franchise tag on Chris Godwin. On Friday, quarterback Tom Brady helped free up some cap space with an extension he signed.
