Buccaneers sign Cyril Grayson ahead of Week 18 match up

Cyril Grayson caught the game-winning touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 17.

TAMPA, Fla — The Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cyril Grayson to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday, in addition to more roster moves ahead of Week 18 against the Panthers.

The move comes after Grayson's game-winning touchdown almost one week ago against the New York Jets.

Over the last three seasons, Grayson has played nine games, four of which have been in 2021. So far this season, he's recorded 10 receptions for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to being in the NFL, Grayson was an All-American for LSU track and field.