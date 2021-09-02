Buccaneers' Super Bowl champion parade will happen after all – likely Wednesday on boats

Multiple sources tell 10 Tampa Bay the city is planning on holding a boat parade for the Buccaneers – likely on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa, it's time to celebrate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9, solidifying the Bay area's position as Titletown, USA.

Dubbed "Champa Bay," our area is now home to the reigning Super Bowl champs (the Bucs), the reigning Stanley Cup champs (the Lightning), the American League champs (the Rays), and the Eastern Conference champs (the Rowdies).

Our sports teams have helped hold the Bay area together during this unprecedented time, navigating new health protocols amid the ongoing pandemic.

They've given us something to rally around – to believe in.

The Buccaneers picked up their second Super Bowl title and made history by becoming the first team to play "the big game" in their home stadium.

Almost a year ago, legendary quarterback Tom Brady made the decision to move to Tampa. Now, he's earned his seventh Super Bowl ring, more than any other player in NFL history.

The 43-year-old Super Bowl MVP made clear after the game: he's not retiring.

City leaders have spent the last few days figuring out exactly how they'll hold the formal celebration of the Bucs' win – and how they'll ensure it's responsible.

"We can't have a historical event of this significance in our community and not celebrate," Mayor Jane Castor said this week. "We will do it in a safe manner."

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has had security plans in place for a while now. Even before Super Bowl LV, the agency was operating on the understanding there would be some sort of parade if the Bucs won.

"We can't wait," Sheriff Chad Chronister said previously.

So, what are the celebration plans?

Multiple sources tell 10 Tampa Bay the city is planning on holding a boat parade for the Buccaneers, likely on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The revelation comes after head coach Bruce Arians told the Los Angeles Times there wouldn't be a parade. Turns out, it just won't be in the traditional fashion. Instead, it'll be on the water – like the Lightning victory parade after the team's Stanley Cup win.

Tampa has yet to publicly confirm the boat parade or release information about what time it will begin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.