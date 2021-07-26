'We've got to get in shape:' Bucs feeling the heat on day 2 of training camp

TAMPA, Fla. — Monday's forecasted high was 93 degrees — no surprise for a July day in Florida.
But, for the Super Bowl champs, the heat is something that head coach Bruce Arians says his team needs to start adjusting to sooner rather than later.
"Love the fact that it gets really hot in the second half (of practice) because it does in games too," Arians made a point to say Monday morning on the second day of training camp.
He wasn't the only one who noticed the heat. Shaq Barrett says he lost three pounds during practice on Sunday and his teammate Tristan Wirfs says he lost five pounds at practice Monday.
With all the talk of shedding pounds, "We've got to get in shape" were the first words any member of the Buccaneers said to the media Monday.
The focus wasn't all on the heat, though, as Tom Brady seems to be adjusting well. So well, he practiced without a brace on the knee he had surgery on this offseason.
Brady did not meet with the media on Monday but Arians says Brady has to be confident to be with the team on the field without the brace if he was choosing not to wear it.
Brady's teammates talked about him briefly Monday, but less about his on-field performance and more about how he is as a character off the field:
Stay with 10 Tampa Bay as training camp coverage continues with day three on Tuesday.
