Buccaneers announce practice dates for this year's training camp

Tampa Bay will have a total of 10 practices with nine of them open to Krewe members to see the team and only one available to the general public.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one step closer in preparation for the upcoming season as training camp is on the horizon.

And now, fans have specific dates to look forward to after the team announced Wednesday morning its practice dates for this year's training camp.

The Bucs will have a total of 10 practices at AdventHealth Training Center with nine of them open to Krewe members to see the team and only one available to the general public.

“Training camp is always one of the most anticipated times of the year because it allows our players and coaching staff the first opportunity to interact with our fans and really sets the stage for the excitement of the upcoming season,” Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement. “During those challenging first few weeks of practices, our players really do feed off the energy that our passionate fans provide.

"This year, in addition to our nine practices which have been set aside exclusively for our Krewe season pass members and various community groups, we are excited to announce a tenth practice which will be available to the general public so that all fans in the area will have a chance to come out and show their support.”

The first day of training camp practice is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30, while the only day the general public will be admitted to a practice day is at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

There are six other practices that begin at 8:30 a.m., with the other two practices scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

The full schedule and who is allowed to attend can be seen below:

8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 30 - Krewe members

- Krewe members 8:30 a.m. Monday, July 31 - Military personnel for Military Day

- Military personnel for Military Day 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 - Krewe members

- Krewe members 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 - Krewe members

- Krewe members 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 - Premium Krewe members

- Premium Krewe members 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 - Krewe members

- Krewe members 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8 - Premium Krewe members

- Premium Krewe members 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 - Annual Jr. Bucs and Community Impact Day

- Annual Jr. Bucs and Community Impact Day 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 - Bucs' female-focused fan club Women of Red Day

- Bucs' female-focused fan club Women of Red Day 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 - General public

Besides the one evening practice, fans will be outside on the practice fields at the training facility in covered bleacher seating. Those planning to attend training camp will be required to have a digital ticket to enter.

Training camp tickets for Krewe members will go on sale beginning July 13 while general admission tickets will be available starting July 18. Those can be purchased through Ticketmaster. To get notified for when general tickets go on sale, click here.

"Similar to last year, access to the member practices will be granted on a firstcome basis and prioritized by tenure," the Bucs said in a news release.

Parking for training camp is free and will be located at the Publix Tailgate Lot (Lot 14) off Himes Avenue, across from Raymond James Stadium. It will be open an hour and a half before practices and gates will open an hour before the scheduled start time.

Fans who plan to attend training camp are encouraged to visit the team's website frequently and download the Bucs' official app to keep track of updates regarding camp guidelines, weather and parking information.