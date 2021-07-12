x
Buccaneers

320-pound Tristan Wirfs nails 48" seated static box jump while wearing weighted vest

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle is giving everyone something to talk about.
Credit: AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) blocks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — It may be off-season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs is putting in work – and going viral while doing it.

The 6-foot-5 inch athlete posted a video Monday afternoon to his Twitter, where he is seen doing a seated 48-inch box jump with a weighted vest on. 

The move is insanely impressive because Wirfs weighs in at 320 pounds.

Wirfs pays respect to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DeKaylin Zecharius "DK" Metcalf saying that he wasn't on Metcalf's level yet, but it could be achievable one day.

Metcalf also gained a lot on online attention on July 10, 2021 after he completed a single legged 42” box jump while holding a 15lb medicine ball. 

Wirfs is an Iowa native who was drafted in the first round by the Bucs in 2020 as the 13th pick. 

