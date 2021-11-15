'Wait and see': Bucs say Vita Vea's knee injury could've been worse

After Sunday's game, all the team knew was that Vea felt something in his knee, which never sounds good.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle, Vita Vea was carted off the field toward the end of the Bucs loss against Washington this past Sunday.

Monday afternoon, head coach Bruce Arians said Vea's injury wasn't as bad as they once thought. Vea suffered a bone bruise and slight MCL sprain, Arians said during Monday's news conference.

After Sunday's game, all the team knew was that Vea felt something in his knee, which never sounds good.

The MCL sprain is good news for Vea, avoiding a full tear and possibly placing him far from the injured reserve list. Arians said he's not sure if the nose tackle will play in Week 11.

"He's had this before so he knows what to do with it," Arians said.

Vea will be monitored this week to watch his progress.

"It's wait and see," Arians added.

Last season, Vea suffered an ankle fracture in Week Five against Chicago. The defensive player was on IR until the Buccaneers Super Bowl run when he returned ahead of the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.

In addition to Vea, cornerback Richard Sherman injured himself before the start of the game against the Washington Football Team. Arians said the cornerback strained his calf. He's not sure if Sherman will be back anytime soon.

Looking ahead, Arians said the team had a good week of practice before Sunday's loss. The head coach said the team needs to work on execution and showing up on Sunday.