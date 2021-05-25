x
Buccaneers

Buccaneers re-sign wide receiver Antonio Brown

Brown first joined the Bucs during their 2020 season.
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans. NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has settled a civil lawsuit by former trainer Britney Taylor, who accused Brown of sexually assaulting her. Taylor filed the lawsuit in 2019, and lawyers for her and Brown released statements Wednesday, April 21, 2021 revealing the agreement. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — It's official. Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is coming back for the Tampa Bay team's upcoming season. 

Brown first joined the Bucs during their 2020 Super Bowl championship season, playing in eight games during the regular season.

While on the field, Brown recorded 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. His post-season stats also helped push the Bucs towards an at-home Super Bowl LV victory with eight receptions and two touchdowns over three games. 

10 Sports' Grace Remington reports Brown has passed his physical after receiving a knee scope. 

The seven-time Pro Bowl receiver and four-time All-Pro selection ranks first in NFL history in receptions per game with 6.4, according to the Buccaneers.

The team says he also owns the longest streak in the league's history for at least five catches and 50-or-more receiving yards across 35 consecutive regular-season games.

Brown first entered the NFL during the 2010 draft and is a Miami native.

