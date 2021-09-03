The 25-year-old is locked in for the team's 2021 season.

TAMPA, Fla. — It looks like the Buccaneers weren't ready to say goodbye to 25-year-old wide receiver Chris Godwin.

A source confirmed to 10 Tampa Bay that Godwin received the team's franchise tag Tuesday afternoon. And, the Bucs later confirmed it.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Getting a franchise tag is essentially a one-year contract offer that comes in two forms, according to the NFL and it keeps that player off the free-agent market. Each club only has one franchise tag.

Godwin's salary will be the average of the top five highest-paid players at the wide receiver position, putting him at just over 16.43 million for next season. In 2020, Godwin netted $2.3 million but was due for a big raise. The sides can still negotiate a long-term deal, which is expected, even while he's under the tag.

Keeping Godwin was a priority for the Bucs. He was one of Tom Brady's favorite targets last season. The fourth-year receiver caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season playing with Brady.

Godwin was drafted by the Buccaneers out of Penn State in 2017. During his four seasons in Tampa, he's caught 244 passes for 3,540 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Since the Buccaneers used the franchise tag on Godwin, two of their other key free agents, linebacker Lavonte David and edge rusher Shaq Barrett, are expected to hit the free-agent market, but Tampa Bay hopes to re-sign both.