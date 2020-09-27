Brady, Barrett lead Buccaneers past Broncos 28-10

DENVER — Tom Brady found success in a city that hasn't been that kind to him.
Brady threw for three touchdowns in leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the Denver Broncos 28-10 Sunday. Brady won for just the fifth time in 12 trips to Denver.
The game also featured a happy homecoming for Buccaneers pass-rusher Shaq Barrett who picked up a pair of sacks, including a safety. Barrett left Denver for Tampa Bay last year and led the league with 19 1-2 sacks. He was shut out this season until Sunday.
