How to watch the Bucs play Sunday in Germany

Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game as the team plays abroad.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MUNICH, Germany — Tom Brady and his Buccaneers will meet the Seattle Seahawks in a history-making matchup — a first for the NFL — in Germany.

Fans will have multiple opportunities to watch the game, according to the team's official website.

Kickoff will be at 9:30 a.m. ET and will air on the NFL Network and ABC (locally). Fans can listen to the game on the Buccaneers' flagship station, Tampa Bay/ Sarasota WXTB 97.9 FM.

Below are other Florida radio stations fans can listen to the game in both English and Spanish:

Brooksville: WWJB 1450 AM

Daytona Beach: WKRO 93.1 FM

Ft. Meyers/Naples: WBNC770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM

Gainesville/Ocala: WRUF850 AM/ 98.1 FM

Homosassa Spring: WXCV95.3 FM

Lakeland: WLKF1430 AM/96.7 FM

Melbroune: WICX1060 AM/105.5 FM

Orlando: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

Port st. Lucie: WPSL1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM

Panama City: WYOO 101.1 FM

Pensacola: WBSR1450 AM/101.1 FM

Sebring: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

Tallahassee: WVFT 93.3 FM

Fans can also listen to the game on satellite radio via Sirius/XM Channel 228.

Click here for information about the NFL Network.