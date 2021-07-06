x
Buccaneers

Bucs reveal 2021 training camp schedule

The Super Bowl champs will begin practice on July 25.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers are gearing up for another winning season.

The team announced its 2021 training camp practice dates Thursday. Camp will begin on July 25.

A limited number of fans can come cheer on the Super Bowl LV champs at the AdventHealth Training Center; but due to continuing health and safety protocols, access will be limited to season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders and sponsors.

If you fall into one of those categories, you can get digital tickets through Ticketmaster for $5. Sales will benefit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.

If you don't have a chance to catch the team in person, you can view the beginning of each day's practice on Training Camp Live, which can be viewed on the Buccaneers website, YouTube channel, Facebook page and through the Buccaneers app.

“With the return of fans to training camp and a sold-out crowd for the upcoming season at Raymond James Stadium, the excitement surrounding Buccaneers football is stronger than ever. The energy that the fans bring to our team creates a special atmosphere that our players feed off of and we can’t wait to see that passion on display once again," Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said.

The team's first practice will be held on Sunday, July 25 while Saturday, July 31 will be the first practice where players are permitted to wear pads.

The Bucs will also host joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and Wednesday, August 18. 

Check out the full training camp practice schedule below.

Day                   Date                  Time               Group                                          

Sunday             July 25              8:30 a.m.         Season Pass Members

Monday            July 26              8:30 a.m.         Stadium Club Members

Tuesday            July 27              8:30 a.m.         Season Pass Members

Wednesday      July 28              8:30 a.m.         Season Pass Members

Friday               July 30              8:30 a.m.         Season Pass Members

Saturday           July 31              8:30 a.m.         Season Pass Members

Sunday             August 1           8:30 a.m.         Season Pass Members

Tuesday            August 3           8:30 a.m.         Season Pass Members

Thursday          August 5           8:30 a.m.         Military Day presented by USAA

Friday               August 6           8:30 a.m.         Women Of Red

Saturday           August 7           8:30 a.m.         Stadium Club Members

Monday            August 9           8:30 a.m.      Special Olympics/Arians Foundation

Tuesday            August 10         8:30 a.m.         Stadium Club Members

Wednesday      August 11         8:30 a.m.         Season Pass Members

Tuesday            August 17         8:30 a.m.         Stadium Club Members

Wednesday      August 18         8:30 a.m.         Season Pass Members

