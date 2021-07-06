Bucs reveal 2021 training camp schedule

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers are gearing up for another winning season.
The team announced its 2021 training camp practice dates Thursday. Camp will begin on July 25.
A limited number of fans can come cheer on the Super Bowl LV champs at the AdventHealth Training Center; but due to continuing health and safety protocols, access will be limited to season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders and sponsors.
If you fall into one of those categories, you can get digital tickets through Ticketmaster for $5. Sales will benefit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.
If you don't have a chance to catch the team in person, you can view the beginning of each day's practice on Training Camp Live, which can be viewed on the Buccaneers website, YouTube channel, Facebook page and through the Buccaneers app.
“With the return of fans to training camp and a sold-out crowd for the upcoming season at Raymond James Stadium, the excitement surrounding Buccaneers football is stronger than ever. The energy that the fans bring to our team creates a special atmosphere that our players feed off of and we can’t wait to see that passion on display once again," Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said.
The team's first practice will be held on Sunday, July 25 while Saturday, July 31 will be the first practice where players are permitted to wear pads.
The Bucs will also host joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, Aug. 17, and Wednesday, August 18.
Check out the full training camp practice schedule below.
Day Date Time Group
Sunday July 25 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members
Monday July 26 8:30 a.m. Stadium Club Members
Tuesday July 27 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members
Wednesday July 28 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members
Friday July 30 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members
Saturday July 31 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members
Sunday August 1 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members
Tuesday August 3 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members
Thursday August 5 8:30 a.m. Military Day presented by USAA
Friday August 6 8:30 a.m. Women Of Red
Saturday August 7 8:30 a.m. Stadium Club Members
Monday August 9 8:30 a.m. Special Olympics/Arians Foundation
Tuesday August 10 8:30 a.m. Stadium Club Members
Wednesday August 11 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members
Tuesday August 17 8:30 a.m. Stadium Club Members
Wednesday August 18 8:30 a.m. Season Pass Members
