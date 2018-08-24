TAMPA, Fla. – The Lions and Bucs are underway at Raymond James Stadium after a weather delay that lasted nearly an hour.

As is customary in the third preseason game, the starters are getting a significant amount of reps.

The Buccaneers entered the game with a 2-0 preseason record. Meanwhile, the Lions are looking for their first preseason win.

Peyton Barber started the Bucs rolling with a 14-year touchdown with 10:31 left in the first. The Lions answered with two field goals.

I Bucs QB Jameis Winston extended the lead with a 10-yard pass to Chris Godwin, making it 13-6. Then Adam Humphries capped the 2nd by catching a 62-yard field goal attempt, then running 109 yards for a TD.

Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith will not play due to a sprained knee. He’s expected to miss up to four weeks.

Tampa Bay’s top two draft picks haven’t done much in the preseason either:

• Defensive tackle Vita Vea suffered a calf injury on the first day of camp and has not practiced since. Vea is expected to make it back before the regular season opener on Sept. 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

• Running back Ronald Jones II has gained 11 yards on 12 carries in two games. However, Pro Football Focus reported defenders have hit Jones at or behind the line of scrimmage on nine of his 12 carries.

Before the start of the regular season, the Bucs will need to trim their roster from 90 to 53 players.

