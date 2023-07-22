Bucs' Winfield Jr.: Team is 'still reaching out' to Tom Brady in hopes of bringing him back

The 24-year-old safety said he is not sure what to expect regarding Brady's future in the NFL.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady has been retired from the NFL since announcing his second departure from the league back in February, but who can really say the G.O.A.T. has called it quits?

Yeah, I may be speaking as a Buccaneers fan who is still in denial that Brady may no longer suit up in a Tampa Bay uniform again. However, I, along with many other Bucs fans, can now say they have the backing of safety Antoine Winfield Jr. that perhaps Brady's days at Raymond James Stadium are not completely out of the picture.

While speaking on The Richard Sherman Podcast earlier this month with former Seattle and Tampa Bay cornerback Richard Sherman, Winfield said he was sure Brady's first retirement announcement last year sealed the deal of him not returning.

However, the seven-time Super Bowl winner did the exact opposite and played the 2022 season with the Bucs.

Now, Winfield is not sure what to expect regarding Brady's future in the NFL.

"To be honest, I don't know with him because he might be like, 'I had enough of a break, I'm trying to come back and play,'" Winfield said.

Sherman, who played with Tampa Bay for the 2021 season, said there may not be a return date for Brady, but if he was to show up at the team's facilities, they will put him right back into action as the starting quarterback.

This is something Winfield reiterated.

"I'm sure we're still reaching out to him and trying to see if he can come back to the team," Winfield said. "It could happen. Anything is possible. It's up in the air."

If Brady does not come out of retirement for a second time, Winfield can expect either Baker Mayfield -- who was signed in the offseason on a one-year, $8 million deal -- or Kyle Trask to be the team's new starting quarterback heading into this season.

Head coach Todd Bowles said at minicamp that he is willing to take all of training camp and preseason before naming the starter in that position.

Winfield is heading into his fourth year with the Bucs, which is a crucial time as the team will have to decide next offseason to either place him under the franchise tag or give him a long-term deal.

Next week, Winfield and the rest of his teammates are set to report to One Buc Place for training camp ahead of the new season.