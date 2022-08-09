'Bucs Beach Bash' to kick off 2022 season with watch party

Admission is free all weekend, but parking is $25 and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the die-hard Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans out there, there's an event happening this weekend for you!

The Bucs announced plans for the upcoming "Bucs Beach Bash" taking place over the Sept. 10-11 weekend at TradeWinds Island Resorts. This two-day event kicks off with a cornhole tournament along with a day full of college football Saturday afternoon.

There will also be family-friendly, beach-themed music and entertainment throughout the weekend, the team wrote in a news release.

“We are excited to officially kick off our 2022 season with our annual Bucs Beach Bash. There’s no better way to celebrate the beginning of this much anticipated season than by going out and being a part of the festivities that are planned with our partners at TradeWinds Island Grand Resorts,” Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement. “We hope Bucs fans from all over the region come out to enjoy what is always a memorable weekend filled with fun, football, and unmatched sunset views while cheering on the Buccaneers to victory.”

Things to look forward to include the cornhole tournament, live music, a DJ on the beach, family-friendly activity zone, college football games on the big screens and evening concerts. Maddie & Tae will headline Saturday night's concert.

The event wraps up Sunday with a full day of football on the beach and a Sunday Night Football watch party as the Bucs take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Admission is free all weekend, but parking is $25 and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. But fans can buy a two-night VIP package at discounted rates that include a stay at TradeWinds Island Resorts.