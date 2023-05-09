'Bucs Beach Bash' kicks off 2023-24 Bucs football season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tradewinds Island Resorts will host a free family-friendly event from Sept. 8-10.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off their 2023 season with a weekend-long beach bash like no other.

The Bucs and Tradewinds Island Resorts will host a free family-friendly event from Sept. 8-10.

As the Bucs take on the Minnesota Vikings, fans can enjoy the game on big screens, a cornhole tournament, live music, a family-friendly activity zone, college football games on the big screens and evening concerts along with appearances from Tampa Bay Buccaneers cheerleaders and Captain Fear.

“Dating back to the inaugural event in 2019, the Bucs Beach Bash has become a signature element to helping celebrate the excitement of the start of the regular season for the greatest fans in the NFL here in Tampa Bay,” Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement. “Our partners at TradeWinds Island Resorts always put on a great weekend that is centered around all the elements that make our region so special — the beach, great music and family-oriented activities.

"The Beach Bash will serve as an ideal location to watch our season-opening game against the Minnesota Vikings as we usher in another great season of football.”

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS.

While entrance into the bash is free, onsite parking is $25 and has limited availability.