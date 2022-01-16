Bucs hand Eagles 31-15 loss to advance to Divisional Round

The reigning Super Bowl champs could face three possible opponents in their upcoming matchup.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now one step closer toward their goal of becoming back-to-back Super Bowl champs.

During Sunday's Wild Card matchup the Bucs handed the Philadelphia Eagles a hefty 31-15 loss. The Buccaneers came out strong and nearly managed a shut-out until the fourth quarter.

Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard were able to find the end zone and came up big for the Bucs' dominating 31-0 lead for most of the game.

Bucs fans can also thank interceptions by Shaq Barrett and Mike Edwards for giving the reigning Super Bowl champs some extra chances with the football.

With 12:08 left in the game, the Eagles got on the board for the first time with a touchdown by Boston Scott. The team would then follow suit with another touchdown and a two-point conversion, pushing the final score to 31-15.

"We just tackled way better. We played the screen game way better and we were more physical in the first three quarters," Head coach Bruce Arians said regarding the defense's performance.

Moving into the Divisional Round, the Bucs are guaranteed a second game at home. Now, all that's missing is who the team will face off against.

The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, or Arizona Cardinals could be making the trip to Raymond James Stadium — it just depends on how the cards fall during the remaining Wild Card games.

Two of those games would lead to 2021 rematches for the Bucs. The defending champs started off their season with a 31-29 victory over the Cowboys in thrilling fashion.

As for the Rams, seeing the Los Angeles team in the playoffs would be a chance at redemption for the Bucs after taking a tough 34-24 loss in Week Three.