Brady reclaims record with 2 TD throws as Bucs beat Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tom Brady threw touchdowns passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, lifting Tampa Bay to a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants, and giving the Buccaneers quarterback the career lead in TD throws again.
The Saints’ Drew Brees had passed Brady on Sunday, but now the six-time Super Bowl champion is back on top with 561.
Evans’ diving 8-yard catch provided the go-ahead points. But Tampa Bay had to sweat it out.
Daniel Jones drove New York 70 yards in 13 plays and connected with Golden Tate for a 19-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining. The 2-point conversion failed.
What other people are reading right now:
- What to expect on election night 2020: 3 ways this year could be different
- What ID do I need to bring to vote in Florida?
- Crunching Florida’s early vote turnout: What does it reveal heading into Election Day?
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Missing Child Alert issued for 1-year-old Land O'Lakes boy
- Hurricane Eta rapidly intensifies, now a major Category 4 hurricane
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter