Brady, Bucs roll to win, give Packers first loss

The Buccaneers beat the previously undefeated Packers 38-10 win.

TAMPA, Fla — For Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, it was just like old times in a new uniform.

Brady threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Gronkowski, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a 38-10 win over the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers.

The two formed a prolific pair from 2010 to 2018 when both were with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski, a four-time All-Pro tight end, returned to the NFL after sitting out the 2019 season but got off to a slow start in his new home, catching just 12 passes over his first five games.

He caught five passes for a team-high 78 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. It was his first touchdown with Tampa Bay.

The Packers fell to 4-1 for the season. They jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before Tampa Bay reeled off 38 straight points. The NFL's only remaining unbeaten teams are the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

What other people are reading right now: