Bucs fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, sources say

Leftwich was hired as offensive coordinator in early 2019 and was among 18 assistant coaches hired at the time.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich following the team's Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys and an 8-9 regular season, according to multiple reports.

Tampa Bay Times NFL insider Rick Stroud tweeted Thursday morning that the Bucs are "making sweeping changes to their coaching staff" after their less-than-stellar season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Bucs head coach Todd Bowles will be assembling his own offensive staff "for the first time," adding his thoughts to a shared tweet from NFL Network's "Around the NFL."

Then-Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, who worked with Leftwich in Arizona, called him "a rising star."

"I've been training guys for this job, and I always said I would never give it up and look over anybody's shoulder until I found one I knew could do it," Arians said at the time. "Byron, I think, is a rising star in this business. What he did with the interim title out there, it wasn't even his offense.

"It was Mike McCoy's offense and he did a heck of a job with some rookies."

The Bucs would later have near-immediate success with the duo of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski joining the team and winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the team's second-ever Super Bowl title and a history-making one when the Bucs not only were the first team to play the big game at their home stadium but also win at home.

More recently, however, the Bucs' scoring average and NFL ranking in four seasons with Leftwich as offensive coordinator declined: