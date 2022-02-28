Bucs picked for NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany

While the NFL hasn't officially announced the opponent, it's reportedly going to be a Super Bowl LV rematch.

MUNICH, Germany — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have lost their franchise quarterback to retirement this offseason. But, nothing is stopping the team from remaining in the limelight.

The Bucs announced Monday that they would play an international series game in Munich. It'll be the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany.

According to multiple reports, the Bucs will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs. Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal was the first to report the news.

According to CBS Sports, citing German website bild.de, the Chiefs have a close connection to FC Bayern Munich Stadium and have reportedly pushed the NFL internally to play in Munich and get the "home rights" – meaning they'd forfeit a home game at Arrowhead Stadium.

News: The @Buccaneers will be the home team in the @NFL's first regular season game in Germany this fall, sources tell me. Formal announcement to come Monday. No date or opponent known yet. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) February 25, 2022

For their part, the Bucs said the official announcement confirming their opponent would come when the NFL's full 2022 schedule is released later this spring. The date and kickoff time for the Munich game will be announced then, too.

In the meantime, Buccaneers.com says fans can register that they'd like to attend the game by clicking here.

"This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL's efforts to grow its international footprint while allowing us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany," Bucs owner and co-chairman Joel Glazer told Buccaaneers.com.

The game is just one of five international games the league hopes to play in 2022. CBS Sports reports that the Buccaneers and Chiefs are just two of 18 teams being allowed to freely market themselves across eight countries.

The NFL's Home Marketing Area Initiative is a five-year plan that allows teams to market themselves in international markets. That includes in-person events, sponsorships and merchandise sales.

While Tampa Bay and Kansas City will reportedly be making regular-season history, it isn't the first NFL game to be played in Germany. For five straight years, between 1990 and 1994, the NFL hosted the preseason "American Bowl" at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The league hasn't returned since.

Bucs fans will be hoping for a repeat of the last time the two teams faced off. During their Super Bowl matchup, the Buccaneers demolished the Chiefs 33-9.