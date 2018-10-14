ATLANTA (AP) - Matt Ryan threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns as the Atlanta Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak, holding off Tampa Bay 34-29 Sunday in Jameis Winston's return as the Buccaneers starting quarterback.

The Falcons (2-4) scored on their first three possessions and held off a wild comeback by Tampa Bay (2-3), avoiding their first 1-5 start since 2007.

Winston and the Bucs almost pulled off a miracle on the final play of the game after driving to the Atlanta 21. With no timeouts, the quarterback took the snap and tried to surprise the Falcons by taking off up the middle of the field. When he was about to be tackled at the 10, he pitched the ball toward receiver Adam Humphries, who couldn't hang on.

The ball skipped to Mike Evans, who blindly flung it in the direction of DeSean Jackson at the 5. Jackson might've had a chance to dive for the end zone, but he couldn't come up with another bouncing ball. It hopped out of bounds to end the game.

Jackson ripped off his helmet, kicked the pylon in disgust and headed straight for the locker room.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Winston threw for 395 yards and four TDs but also had a pair of interceptions, one a deep ball that was picked off at the Atlanta 1 as well as a deflected pass in the end zone that ricocheted high in the air and was grabbed by Brian Poole to deny another scoring chance.

After watching replays, seems like designed play call... Mike Evans is a monster, O.J. Howard/Cam Brate are massive bodies. Give them a shot in the end zone. — Justin Granit (@JustinGranit) October 14, 2018

Ryan's three TD passes gave him 274 in his career, passing Joe Montana for 16th on the career list.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn made a gutsy call with just over a minute remaining, sending on Matt Bryant to attempt a 57-yard field goal with Atlanta clinging to a 31-29 lead.

Bryant's kick just cleared the crossbar, extending the Falcons' lead. The 43-yard-old Bryant put everything into the kick and immediately grabbed his right hamstring before hobbling off the field.

Quinn's decision paid off, forcing the Bucs to go for a touchdown with their final possession.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.