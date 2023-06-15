CB Jamel Dean working to improve his game ahead of 2023 season

Already a Super Bowl champion, cornerback Jamel Dean wants to add more achievements to his career.

TAMPA, Fla. — Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean is now a solidified starter after signing a four year, $52 million deal in March. Keeping Dean on the roster was a priority for Tampa Bay after he allowed the 10th-lowest passer rating by a corner during the 2022 season.

Despite earning a long-term deal and already having a Super Bowl championship ring, the former Auburn Tiger believes there is more for him to accomplish in his NFL career.

"I still want to improve my game because I still want to get Pro Bowl and All-Pro under my belt. So, that's my motivation to keep going and get better," Dean said after the Bucs' final mini camp practice on Thursday.

Creating turnovers is one of the main areas where Dean would like himself and his defensive teammates to show up. After intercepting 17 passes in 2021, the Bucs had just 10 in 2022. Only five teams had fewer.

Additionally, of the three players that shared the team lead in interceptions in 2022, Dean is the only one that stayed with the Bucs this offseason. Safety Mike Edwards and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting joined the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, respectively.

"We have to create [turnovers]," Dean said. "We have to disguise more. We have to bait the quarterback into throwing into spots that we want him to throw it to."

As the veteran corner looks forward to more turnovers, he is also anxiously awaiting this season's game against the Detroit Lions when the Bucs will wear their creamsicle jerseys for the first time since 2012.