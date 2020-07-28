Bucs place rookie running back on reserve/COVID-19 list

Ke'Shawn Vaughn will start training camp on the sidelines.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, will start the 2020 season on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

The new reserve list category was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who are quarantining after coming in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his team is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It's unknown which category Vaughn falls into. An agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association prohibits teams from commenting on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status.

The Bucs selected Vaughn in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played his final two seasons at Vanderbilt after beginning his collegiate career at the University of Illinois. Vaughn surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in each of his two seasons with the Commodores, averaging 6.4 yards per carry and scoring a total of 24 touchdowns.

Like all NFL teams, the Bucs have some strict coronavirus protocols in place at their training facility. To start, each player must pass two COVID-19 tests, 72 hours apart, just to get inside the AdventHealth Training Center. Once inside there are a number of precautions in place, including one-way hallways, restricted areas, and a mask requirement while indoors.

The Bucs will begin training camp with an acclimatization period from August 3-11, followed by a 'ramp-up period' from August 12-16, before 14 padded practices that must be spread out between August 17 and September 6. There were also additional changes to the number of players on the inflated training camp roster, as well as practice squad changes for the season.

We've placed RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn on the reserve/COVID-19 list.



📰: https://t.co/1VKkFdlopA pic.twitter.com/G9XuQCPCgS — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 27, 2020

What other people are reading right now: