Bucs vs Cowboys: Ticket prices, parking passes for NFC Wild Card Game

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans wanting to snag a ticket to the NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys, hopefully, you've been saving up.

Tickets for the postseason game set for 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at Raymond James Stadium start at $196 each for section 300.

And the most expensive tickets for the game being sold on Ticketmaster go all the way up to $2,000 each.

Along with actual game tickets, fans can make sure to secure parking by buying it in advance. Parking is going for $50-55 on Ticketmaster as well.

This game is something to look forward to with it being the first time in over 20 years that all NFL teams located in Florida have advanced to the playoffs.

The first and only time Tampa Bay, Miami and Jacksonville made the postseason was in 1997. The Bucs were the only team out of the three to win their Wild Card Round matchup, according to American Football Database.

The Bucs vs Cowboys game will be the first time both franchises meet in the postseason since 1983, and the Bucs have an 0-2 record against the Cowboys in the playoffs.

Although history may not side with Tampa Bay, Brady has not lost against Dallas since joining the Bucs.

Todd Bowles on Monday during a press conference said his team has a lot of heart and they're not too worried about fans across the NFL counting them out of the playoffs.

"When you lose games, they're going to talk bad about you; when you win, they're going to talk good about you," Bowles said. "That's part of it."