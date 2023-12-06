Bucs reveal latest version of iconic creamsicle uniforms for upcoming season

The uniforms will sport orange, red and white as primary colors – along with the celebrated "Bucco Bruce" logo on the helmets, the Bucs explain online.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed Wednesday the latest version of the iconic creamsicle uniforms which will make a comeback this season.

The team announced in June via social media they will be wearing their throwback jerseys on Sunday, Oct. 15, against former NFC Central Division rivals the Detroit Lions.

This will be the first time the Bucs are going to wear the original, orange-ish uniforms in more than a decade (2012), and the team said in a previous news release the distinctive color scheme serves as the centerpiece of the franchise's focus on honoring the deep roots of its almost 50-year history.

The uniforms will sport orange, red and white as primary colors – along with the celebrated "Bucco Bruce" logo on the helmets, the Bucs explain online.

And the revival of the iconic jerseys isn't just random – it's allegedly part of a larger celebration of the club as a nearly 50-year-old institution in the Tampa Bay area.

The team released an announcement video to introduce the uniforms, which incorporate a 1970's themed location and features current Buccaneers stars Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield. Team legends like Mike Alstott, Derrick Brooks, and Ronde Barber also make a cameo.

I don’t know what’s cooler? The jerseys or the video the Bucs content team put together. They smashed this out the park. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/56QpP5cxnL — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) July 12, 2023

"Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy when we debut these one-of-a-kind uniforms on Oct. 15th against the Detroit Lions," Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford said in a statement. "As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our Club's journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success."

Fans who attend the game in October will also see a "transformed" Raymond James Stadium to pay homage to the team's original playing arena — the Tampa Stadium.

It was often known as The Big Sombrero due to its structural shape. Raymond James will also include retro field stencils, stadium bunting and video board assets to represent Tampa Stadium.

Fans can get their hands on a Creamsicle jersey at shop.buccaneers.com or at the Buccaneers Team Store at Raymond James Stadium. The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Click here to check out the dedicated Creamsicle homepage.