Bucs LB Devin White says he doesn't regret trade request, but wants to be with Tampa Bay 'for a long time'

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White seemed to clear the air regarding his trade request in the offseason.

Speaking during the team's daily press conference after Monday's training camp session at One Buc Place, White said he's putting all his eggs in the basket of head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht in determining his future with the organization.

"I just wanted to be the guy for a long time, but after really just sitting down with Coach Bowles and Jason Licht, and just understanding their plan for me, what they got in play, just coming up with [those] guys just to see how I can be better moving forward, I think we all came to a good agreement," he said. "That's why I'm here, just focusing on the season now.”

During the offseason, White posted cryptic messages via social media that made fans curious about his NFL future.

However, the 25-year-old said he was grateful and just thinking back on all the memories he has created with the Bucs.

That was hard to believe, especially after submitting the trade request.

For White, however, his mind was always focused on being with the Bucs for as long as possible, and he said he just wanted a new contract with the franchise to reflect that.

"I don't think there is [any] regret [on submitting a trade request]. I don't think it's just about being paid. It's just about being a guy who was drafted here and doing a lot for this program. I just want to be the long-term guy, you know, just want to be a guy like Lavonte [David] – he’s been here forever," White said. "I wanted to be that next guy. We just didn't make it happen when I wanted to, and that's why I kind of got a little selfish. Even knowing I still had the fifth-year option, and that was a thing in play.

"I guess early on, you don't realize it, like, ‘Hey, I'm at the end of my contract, let's get it in and lock me in.’ I know I feel comfortable here, I love the coaching staff here, all the teammates, and even fans, you know, the ones that went against me and the one who are still with me, it's all love. At the end of the day, I thought that was best for me, and at the end of the day, I'm still here."

White has seemingly turned the page on the trade request soap opera, and he said his performances in practice can prove that.

He remains very close to longtime linebacker Lavonte David, who he considers a mentor. White said he continues to learn from David, which is a big reason why he sees his long-term future in Tampa Bay.

"At the end of the day, I love playing beside him. He is the best vet I’ve ever had, [he] always made everything around me easier, and I think I've been doing the same for him as well," White said. "It’s a love-love relationship with us, man. I'm just excited. And I just keep telling him, ‘Keep going’. We were just looking at somebody who just signed with the Panthers one more year, I said, ‘What, year is he in, and he was like, ‘14’, [and I said] ‘Oh, yeah, you got three more years’.

"It’s just motivation, seeing him do what he [does] at a high level just makes me want to keep going and just have fun, man, because he’s a guy love being around. I know his family, [and] he knows my family. He’s cool with my mom and I’m cool with his wife and, you know, everything. So, I think it's a love-love relationship.”

So where do White and the Bucs go from here?

Well, the Pro Bowl linebacker said fans can expect to see him giving it his all during training camp and on gamedays heading into the new season.

Although he is keeping an eye on the business aspects of the sport, White is also looking forward to another season of, hopefully, being one of the team's captains.

“My first day I came in, I'm the one that led the huddle, like I said, it is business, all business at the end of the day. It’s going to happen, and I hate that it had to happen that way because I love being here. I can't over-express that enough," he said. "I want to be established here, but that's in the past. Now, I'm going out there, and I'm trying to focus on what I can do better to set myself up for what I want, so that it can't be denied. I think that's the only thing but even with me doing that I'm still doing it within a team effort. I'm just trying to be the perfect teammate for my guys.

"I want to be a captain again, that was one thing that was hard. Sitting out was hard, and I wasn’t really sitting out because I still came in a building, because I want to be here. But at the end of the day, man, that's over with. I'm on the field going hard, and I'm embraced by all the guys. I'm out there working and making them better and they [are] making me better.”

Bucs fans can expect to see White still taking part in training camp, which continues Tuesday, Aug. 8. As far as the team's first preseason game on Friday, Aug. 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, White's playing status has yet to be determined.