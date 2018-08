In the final game of the preseason, the Bucs and Jags went head-to-head at Raymond James Stadium Thursday night.

Tampa Bay took a 10-3 lead into the locker room, but the Jags have stormed back for 19 unanswered points to take this one, 25-10.

For the Bucs, Ryan Griffin was 17-27 for 151 yards and a touchdown. Bernard Reedy led the Bucs' receivers with 5 catches for 56 yards.

The Bucs open the regular season Sept. 9 at New Orleans.

Tweets by JustinGranit

© 2018 WTSP