TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are teaming up with First Friday in downtown St Pete to create the very first Touchdown Takeover #FirstFridayStPete block party.

People can expect to see goodies and fun events put on by fellow sponsors Miller Lite, Q105 WRBQ, The Breakfast Optimist Club of St Petersburg and the City of St. Petersburg.

So whether you come on down to win some free swag, check out the 15 plus cool food vendors or some listen to some great tunes by Will Erickson & The Wreckage, it'll be a good time.

The block party is on the 200-300 block of Central Avenue in Downtown St Pete and goes from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

