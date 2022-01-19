Bucs set to host free swag event at Raymond James Stadium

The drive-through event will feature Bucs cheerleaders, Captain Fear, the Buc Beat Line and more.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving fans yet another chance to score some free swag ahead of Sunday's big game.

They'll host a drive-through event starting at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the south parking lots at Raymond James Stadium, according to a release. Fans are encouraged to stop by through 9:30 a.m.

Bucs cheerleaders will be in attendance, with Captain Fear, the Buc Beat Line, DJ Ekin and crew pumping everyone up so early in the morning.

The event is drive-through only, no walk-ups allowed — and one swag bag per car is allowed.

Later on, the Bucs welcome people to swing by the Hooters location at 4215 W. Hillsborough Ave. for games, giveaways and a chance to win a pair of Bucs vs. Los Angeles Rams playoff tickets every hour.