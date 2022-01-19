x
Bucs set to host free swag event at Raymond James Stadium

The drive-through event will feature Bucs cheerleaders, Captain Fear, the Buc Beat Line and more.
Credit: AP
Daytona and Jeremy Stoner outside of Raymond James Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving fans yet another chance to score some free swag ahead of Sunday's big game.

They'll host a drive-through event starting at 5:30 a.m. Friday in the south parking lots at Raymond James Stadium, according to a release. Fans are encouraged to stop by through 9:30 a.m.

Bucs cheerleaders will be in attendance, with Captain Fear, the Buc Beat Line, DJ Ekin and crew pumping everyone up so early in the morning.

The event is drive-through only, no walk-ups allowed — and one swag bag per car is allowed.

Later on, the Bucs welcome people to swing by the Hooters location at 4215 W. Hillsborough Ave. for games, giveaways and a chance to win a pair of Bucs vs. Los Angeles Rams playoff tickets every hour. 

It runs from 5-7 p.m.

